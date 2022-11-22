The second season of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) tips off today at the 5 for the Flight National Hoopfest in Pleasant Grove, Utah, including a highly anticipated showdown between Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.).

The Preseason National Top 10 rankings were dominated by NIBC programs, as seven teams were ranked to begin the season. Montverde Academy sits at No. 1, Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) comes in at No. 2, AZ Compass Prep is ranked No. 3, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) debuted at No. 5, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) was positioned at No. ...

