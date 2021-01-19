While Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) basketball team await word on whether they'll be able to hit the hardwood in 2021, a documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video next month gives fans a look back at last season's team that featured three five-star recruits and the sons of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

"Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers" hits Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 26. The docuseries is produced by LeBron James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter and gives fans an inside look at the team that finished 15th in the final 2019-20 MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings.

Led by McDonald's All-American selections Brandon Boston and Ziaire Williams, along with Amari Bailey, Zaire Wade and James, the Trailblazers finished the season 30-4 and captured the CIF Southern Section title before COVID-19 halted play days before the state finals.

One of the most hyped teams in high school basketball history played a challenging national schedule, traveling to a handful of NBA arenas and drawing massive crowds. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com