The City of Palms Classic, the premier high school basketball tournament in the nation, announced its 2025 field Wednesday.

The 52nd annual event takes place Dec. 18-23 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla., and is projected to include several nationally-ranked teams.

Since 1987, over 200 participants have been selected to the McDonald's All-American Game and over 130 former players have gone on to become first-round picks in the NBA Draft, including LaMarcus Aldridge, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie Irving, Joe Johnson, Kevin Love, Julius Randle, Jayson Tatum and John Wall.Here is a look at the participants in the 16-team tournament field, Signature Series and Sunshine Series.

16-team tournament field: Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), Bartlett (Tenn.), Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami, Fla.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.), Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), Owasso (Okla.), Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.), Petersburg, Va.), Principia (St. ...

