Six teams in the National Top 10 suffered defeats last week after numerous showdowns between top-ranked opponents re-shaped the order this week.

The most unexpected results were top-ranked AZ Compass Prep losing 61-48 to No. 5 Wasatch Academy and Wasatch Academy falling to Timpview (Provo, Utah) 50-48 in the biggest upset of the high school basketball season to this point.

AZ Compass Prep remains at the top of the rankings because of signature victories over No. 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and No. 6 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.).

Although it's early, big-time early season showdowns have left just two teams unbeaten in the National Top 10 as Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) remain unblemished. ...

