USA Basketball captured the U16 FIBA Americas championship Sunday with a 118-38 win over Canada. The title continues America's dominance at the youth level as USA Basketball is 43-0 all-time in international competition with eight consecutive gold medals.

MaxPreps National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer was named tournament MVP after game-highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds in the title contest while shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free throw line in just under 20 minutes.

The U16 team left no doubt in the title game, grabbing a 45-13 first-quarter edge before winning each period by 16 points or more in the lopsided effort. ...

