FORT MYERS, FLA. — The City of Palms Classic tipped off Thursday, Dec. 18 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 23. MaxPreps will provide live updates from the Suncoast Credit Union Arena throughout the six-day event.

No. 2 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) became the first team to punch their ticket into the City of Palms Classic semifinals after knocking off No. 10 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 71-54 in the nightcap Friday. Junior Brian Mitchell Jr. was the catalyst in the win, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

The headlining game of the first round of action saw top-ranked Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) outlast No. ...

