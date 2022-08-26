While many top high school basketball players are headed to the college level next season, an increasing number are exploring options among professional paths. At least 11 players have already announced their intention to explore the professional route.

We are tracking the announcements and the list below will be updated in the coming weeks and months.

The NBA G League Ignite program supports elite prospects who prefer to enter the professional ranks over pursuing college options out of high school. Top recruits Michael Foster Jr., Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson were among top players from the Class of 2022 to commit to the program last season.

Overtime Elite league also developed as an option last spring. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com