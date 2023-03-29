The McDonald's All-American Game exceeded expectations to begin a busy week of basketball in Houston as the East team escaped with a 109-106 come-from-behind victory over the West, paced by 19 second half points from five-star Kentucky signee D.J. Wagner of Camden (N.J.).

Wagner was named co-MVP along with top-ranked senior prospect and USC signee Isaiah Collier of Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), who finished with 25 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Unsigned senior Bronny James of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the loss.After James knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the night to extend the West lead to 96-87 with just under six minutes remaining in the game, Auburn signee Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Wagner followed up with his own triple from the left corner before turning a steal into a layup at the other end to cut the deficit to 96-95 with 4:51 remaining in the contest.

A Collier layup pushed the lead to 98-95 before Aaron Bradshaw of Camden converted on 2-of-3 free throws on the other end. ...

