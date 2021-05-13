USA basketball announced that Mike Jones of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) will return to lead the U16 men's National Team coaching staff along with assistant coaches Eric Flannery of St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) and Sharman White of Pace Academy (Atlanta).

The trio already helped USA Basketball men's U16 and U17 teams to a combined seven gold medals, including in 2019 when they led the USA U16 National team to a 6-0 record.

Team USA will compete in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where the top four finishers earn a berth into the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. The coaching selections were made by the USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee.

"The committee felt these three coaches were the right group to lead the USA U16 National Team in 2021," said Sean Ford, committee chair and USA Basketball Men's National Team director per the official press release. ...

