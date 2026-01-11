Dionte Neal of Reidsville (N.C.) erupted for 63 points Saturday night in a 103-73 victory over Hibriten (Lenoir, N.C.) at the Hoop State Small Town Invitational.

One night after exploding for 52 points, 10 steals and eight assists in a 100-59 win against Morehead, Neal set a new school scoring record with his prolific performance.

The UNC Greensboro commit brings his season average to 38.4 points following what is the fourth-highest output in the country this season, according to data submitted to MaxPreps.The number 63 is now tied to Neal in more way than one as the 5-foot-9 point guard was the catalyst in guiding Reidsville to 63 consecutive victories over the past three seasons.

Although their 63-game win streak was snapped last month in a 78-74 loss to Washington (N.C.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, Neal pumped in 36 of his game-high 42 points in the second half. ...

