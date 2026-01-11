High school basketball: Dionte Neal explodes for 63 points in 103-73 victory for Reidsville
One night after dropping 52 points, the UNC Greensboro commit ups season average to 38.4 points.
Dionte Neal of Reidsville (N.C.) erupted for 63 points Saturday night in a 103-73 victory over Hibriten (Lenoir, N.C.) at the Hoop State Small Town Invitational.
One night after exploding for 52 points, 10 steals and eight assists in a 100-59 win against Morehead, Neal set a new school scoring record with his prolific performance.
The UNC Greensboro commit brings his season average to 38.4 points following what is the fourth-highest output in the country this season, according to data submitted to MaxPreps.The number 63 is now tied to Neal in more way than one as the 5-foot-9 point guard was the catalyst in guiding Reidsville to 63 consecutive victories over the past three seasons.
Although their 63-game win streak was snapped last month in a 78-74 loss to Washington (N.C.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, Neal pumped in 36 of his game-high 42 points in the second half. ...
