One of the top prospects in the Class of 2022 is moving cross town as Kijani Wright announced via Instagram he's transferring to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.). As a sophomore at Windward (Los Angeles), the 6-foot-9 forward earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honorable mention honors after averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Wright is the No. 14 prospect in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. The five-star forward joins a strong returning core for the Trailblazers that includes Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Shy Odom.

Sierra Canyon finished 15-2 in an abbreviated 2020-21 season en route to the CIF Southern California Open Division regional semifinals. ...

