According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, five-star high school basketball prospect Brandon McCoy is leaving St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) after three seasons with the program to spend his senior season at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.).

Despite missing a dozen games due to injury, McCoy averaged 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.6 assists per game to earn MaxPreps Junior All-America honorable mention.

In 2023-24, the five-star guard earned MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year honors after averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per contest to guide the Braves to the Division I state title and No. ...

