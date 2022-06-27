Five-star Class of 2023 prospect Omaha Biliew announced via his Instagram on Saturday that's transferring back to Waukee (Iowa) for his senior season after spending one year at Link Academy.

The 6-foot-8 forward is regarded as the No. 6 power forward prospect and No. 13 prospect overall in the senior classification. He was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American honorable mention selection after averaging 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks to help lead Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) to the No. 3 spot in the final National Top 20 rankings. He also was a key reason the Lions reached the GEICO Nationals title game.

As a sophomore at Waukee, Biliew averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while shooting 64.3 percent from the field to lead the program to its first state championship.

Although the Warriors finished 2021-22 with a record of 14-11 after being eliminated in the Class 4A substate championship game, they return all production from last season and the addition of Biliew makes them a state-title contender once again.

Television station KCCI confirmed with Waukee AD Eric Boyle that Biliew has moved back to town and communicated his intentions to finish his high school career at Waukee. ...

