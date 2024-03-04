Five-star Rutgers signee Dylan Harper went off for a game-high 37 points to guide No. 5 Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) to a 56-42 victory over St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City) in the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Section title game Monday night.

The Ironmen opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run that spanned the first five minutes of the final period to put the game away. Harper started the scoring with a layup in traffic before converting a three-point play with five minutes remaining to extend the lead to 45-31.

Following four consecutive points from top 25 sophomore Keiner Asprilla, Harper scored the last basket of the run with a transition layup with just over three minutes to go in the contest.A deep 3-pointer from junior guard Austin Spencer with 2:34 to go in fourth quarter was the first basket for St. ...

