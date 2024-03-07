As the National Top 10 basketball rankings begin to solidify, all attention turns to the Chipotle Nationals field announcement as each of the teams in this week's rankings can make a case to earn a spot in the field.

The Paragon Marketing Group announced a new sponsorship for their High School Basketball Nationals tournament (previously known as GEICO Nationals) last week, announcing that the prestigious event would be changing its title sponsor to Chipotle.

The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will take place at Brownsburg High School in Indiana from April 4-6 with all games streaming on ESPN's family of networks.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) is a lock to receive the top seed in the tournament and are overwhelming favorites to capture their seventh title at Chipotle Nationals, while MaxPreps Top 25 No. ...

