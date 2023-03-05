Top five sophomore prospect Koa Peat scored a game-high 35 points to guide No. 15 Perry (Gilbert) to its second consecutive state championship with a 74-58 victory over Sunnyslope (Phoenix) in the Arizona Open Division state title game.

The 6-foot-8 forward dominated from the opening whistle, scoring 12 points in the first quarter to give the Pumas a 16-10 advantage at the end of the quarter.

Perry (30-1) executed its offensive flawlessly in the second quarter and saw strong contributions from five-star senior Colorado signee Cody Williams and sophomore No No Brown to win the stanza 20-8 to go ahead 36-18.

Although Sunnyslope (Phoenix) (26-5) cut into the lead by one point after a last-second basket at the end of the third quarter, it was unable to cut the deficit below 15 points for the remainder of the contest.

Peat completely dominated the game on both ends of the court, scoring at least five points in every quarter and emphatically sending multiple shots into the stands.

Perry also won the previous matchup between against the Vikings 71-46 on Jan. ...

