No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) closed with a 19-4 run to beat No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 70-63 Friday and advance to its first GEICO Nationals championship appearance.

Five-star Tennessee signee Kennedy Chandler sparked the Buffaloes late-game burst with a 7-0 personal run. His heroics started with a left-win 3-pointer to put Sunrise Christian up 62-60 and followed that with a layup to extend the lead to four with one minute remaining.

Stifling defense played a major factor in the win, as the Buffaloes limited IMG Academy to four points and one made field goal in the final 5:45.

Chandler, who was recently named as a MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalist, finished with a game-high 25 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.

Five-star junior Jaden Bradley finished with a team-high 18 points and six assists for IMG Academy (21-3).

Sunrise Christian Academy (21-3) also won its previous meeting with IMG Academy, knocking off the Ascenders 69-62 on Jan. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com