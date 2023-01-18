Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) continue to remain atop the National Top 10 while also distancing themselves from the rest of the field.

No. 1 Link Academy created further separation from No. 2 Prolific Prep after winning the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions title and picking up a signature victory over No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) in the championship game.

The second-ranked Crew remain unbeaten, but haven't pulled way from No. 3 Montverde Academy. Prolific Prep maintains its spot in the National Top 10 despite no wins over ranked opponents while Montverde Academy has yet to show that its tough national schedule has prepared them the rigors of another GEICO Nationals run.

While the top six teams in the National Top 10 appear to be in position for a GEICO bid at the end of the season, the finals two spots remain very much up for grabs with no team rising above the others.1. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 18-0 | Last week: 1

Solidified its top spot by capturing the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions title with wins over St. ...

