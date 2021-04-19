MaxPreps National Player of the Year Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) announced Monday he will attend Gonzaga University next season, as the versatile 7-foot center looks to help get the Bulldogs over the hump to capture the program's first state championship.

"The process was hard," Holmgren said on ESPN. "I had a lot to learn on the go. I had to lean on others and get their advice. My dad went through it, and coach Larry Suggs with Jalen. I kept getting consistent advice that I will get a feeling when I know. Not to over-analyze everything because everything sounds good. ...

