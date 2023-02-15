The high school basketball season in winding down as many National Top 10 teams have either wrapped up or are in the final weeks of regular-season play with the focus now set on receiving an invitation to GEICO Nationals.

Top-ranked Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) closed out regular season play last week and sits in a strong position to earn to No. 1 seed in the national championship tournament after winning the NIBC title. The Eagles are favorites to win their third consecutive GEICO Nationals title and seventh in program history.

Other NIBC programs in strong position for a GEICO Nationals berth include Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), while non-NIBC programs Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) appear to be locks for the field as each has one loss on the season.

One more NIBC event remains on the docket this season at Legacy Early College that could shake things up in the National Top 10 from March 2 through March 4.1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 23-2 | Last week: 1

Finished regular season play with a 62-52 triumph over No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com