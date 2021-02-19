The dominance of last year's national champion Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) has extended beyond the high school gym as four players from last season's loaded Eagles roster are projected to be first-round picks, according to CBSSports latest 2021 NBA Draft Big Board.

The 2019-20 Eagles squad was balanced, deep and unselfish as seven players averaged 8.3 or more points per game and no player averaged more than 22 minutes played per contest. Many consider the 25-0 national championship squad to be one of the greatest high school basketball teams of all-time, if not the greatest.

Montverde Academy consistently dominated opponents last season, winning by an average of 39 points. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com