For the fourth time this season, a new team takes over the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings as Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) becomes the team to beat following a run to the City of Palms Classic title.

The Panthers captured the championship in a loaded 16-team field that featured nine of the top 16 teams in this week's national rankings, while seeing just one game decided by less than 10 points.

Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.) also bumped up two spots to No. 9 after winning the 'Iolani Classic and Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) jumped into the rankings at No. 17 after capturing the Tarkanian Classic title.