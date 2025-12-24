High school basketball: New team takes over top spot in MaxPreps Top 25 for fourth time in 2025-26
Paul VI takes over the top spot in the national rankings following a run to the City of Palms Classic title.
For the fourth time this season, a new team takes over the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings as Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) becomes the team to beat following a run to the City of Palms Classic title.
The Panthers captured the championship in a loaded 16-team field that featured nine of the top 16 teams in this week's national rankings, while seeing just one game decided by less than 10 points.
Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.) also bumped up two spots to No. 9 after winning the 'Iolani Classic and Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) jumped into the rankings at No. 17 after capturing the Tarkanian Classic title.
Holiday tournaments will continue to shape the national rankings after Christmas as the Beach Ball Classic, Classic at Damien, Classic at Tennessee high school, Holiday Classic, John Wall Holiday Invitational, Jordan Holiday Classic and Les Schwab Invitational take center stage.
