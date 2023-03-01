Three National Top 10 teams will be in action this weekend at the Pete Hollis Showcase to close out NIBC regular season action.

No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), No. 6 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) and No. 8 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) look to solidify their spots in GEICO Nationals with a strong showing over the weekend in Greenville, S.C.

No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), No. 2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) and No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) all appear to be in strong positions to earn an invitation to the national championship tournament next month after closing out regular season action last month.

St. Benedict's Prep (Newark, N.J.) re-enters the rankings after a month hiatus. ...

