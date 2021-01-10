Top-ranked Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) remains unbeaten after an impressive 58-52 victory over No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) Saturday night at the St. James NIBC Invitational.

In the biggest game of the 2020-21 high school basketball season, the Eagles were able to prevail using a strong third quarter effort to propel them to victory.

The highly anticipated contest was tied up 33-33 at the half before Montverde opened the second half on a 7-0 run. They never trailed again, taking control behind a 20-9 third quarter.

Despite the Buffaloes best comeback efforts in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to hold on for the win. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com