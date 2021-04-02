Five-star Michigan signee Caleb Houstan tipped in the game winner with 17 seconds left as top-ranked Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) survived an upset scare Friday by No. 2 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) in the GEICO Nationals semifinals. The Eagles' 51-49 win sets up a championship showdown at noon (ET) Saturday against No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy, which has beaten the No. 1 team in the MaxPrep Top 25 once this season.

Trailing 42-33 entering the fourth quarter, AZ Compass Prep responded with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 42 midway through the fourth quarter. The teams traded blows down the stretch before Creighton pledge Ryan Nembhard knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 1:19 left to give the Eagles a 49-47 advantage.

MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalist TyTy Washington responded on the other end with a nice step-through layup to knot things up at 49. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com