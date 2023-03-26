Over 15,000 people filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night to witness No. 10 Ben Davis (Indianapolis) defeat Kokomo 54-41 to capture the Indiana Class 4A state title and become the 14th team in state history to finish the season as unbeaten state champions.

The Giants of Ben Davis (33-0) were led by a game-high 20 points from Valparaiso signee Zane Doughty while sophomore Mark Zackery tallied 16 points.

In the first half it appeared the Giants were going to run away with a lopsided victory after surging ahead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime.

Five-star junior Flory Bidunga sparked a Kokomo run in the third quarter as the 6-foot-9 center accounted for 11 points and six rebounds in the period to help the Wildkats close the third quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 36-33.

Ben Davis responded with an 8-0 run to open the final quarter to extend its lead back to 44-33 before cruising to the double-digit title game victory.

The win marked the 29th double-digit victory on the season for Ben Davis, which outscored opponents by an average of 18.3 points per contest en route to their unbeaten state title run.

Ben Davis also won their previous meeting against Kokomo this season, defeating the Wildkats 58-51 back on Dec. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com