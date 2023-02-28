The highly anticipated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship game lived up to the billing Monday night as No. 11 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) shocks No. 3 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 65-63 on a game-winning layup from four-star junior Daquan Davis with 3.8 seconds remaining.

The win marks the Cadets first WCAC conference title since 2016 and avenges a 69-60 loss to the Panthers last month.

St. John's (29-2) was paced by a balanced effort in the win as Davis finished with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while top 50 junior Donnie Freeman finished with 16 points and and Harvard pledge Malik Mack tallied 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

The teams traded one-point leads at the end of the first and second quarters as Paul VI led 19-18 after the first quarter and St. ...

