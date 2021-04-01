A pair of GEICO Nationals play-in games went down to the wire on Wednesday night as No. 12 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) each advanced to Thursday's quarterfinal action.

In the opener, Prolific Prep escaped with a 45-43 victory over La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) despite an 11-1 Lakers' run to close the game. Stefan Todorovic split a pair of free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining before La Lumiere sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. grabbed the rebound and drove the length of the court only to miss an off balance mid-range jumper from the left wing as time expired.

Five-star Oregon signee Nathan Bittle led the way for the Crew with eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the win. ...

