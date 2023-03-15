The second year of the State Champions Invitational features an expanded 6-team field and tips off April 6 with all games streaming on ESPN's family of networks.

No. 13 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.), No. 18 Sidwell Friends (Washington, District of Columbia) and No. 21 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) headline the bracket as the only MaxPreps Top 25 teams. Wheeler and Sidwell were given the one and two seeds respectively, along with a first-round bye in the three-day event April 6-8 at Georgetown University.

Roselle Catholic and Curtis (University Place, Wash.) face off in the four versus five quarterfinal game while Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) and Yazoo City (Miss.) meet in the three versus six game.

In order to qualify, teams must have won their state association tournament.