No. 14 Bartlett (Tenn.) became the third team to punch its ticket to the City of Palms Classic semifinals Saturday, knocking off No. 3 Petersburg (Va.) 63-44.

Three players scored in double figures for Bartlett led by four-star junior Dylan Jones with 16 points, sophomore guard Braylon Williams with 14 and top 10 sophomore D.J. Okoth with 13.

Oklahoma State signee Latrell Allmond posted game-highs of 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss for Petersburg.

Bartlett jumped ahead 14-9 after the first quarter before increasing the margin to 27-21 at the half and 44-31 at the end of the third period.

Petersburg was held to 15 of 49 from the field and 0 of 13 from 3-point range. ...

