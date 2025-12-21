High school basketball: No. 14 Bartlett takes down No. 3 Petersburg 63-44 in City of Palms Classic quarterfinals
Panthers move to 8-0 on the season, face the winner of The Villages Charter vs. Archbishop Stepinac on Monday.
No. 14 Bartlett (Tenn.) became the third team to punch its ticket to the City of Palms Classic semifinals Saturday, knocking off No. 3 Petersburg (Va.) 63-44.
Three players scored in double figures for Bartlett led by four-star junior Dylan Jones with 16 points, sophomore guard Braylon Williams with 14 and top 10 sophomore D.J. Okoth with 13.
Oklahoma State signee Latrell Allmond posted game-highs of 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss for Petersburg.
Bartlett jumped ahead 14-9 after the first quarter before increasing the margin to 27-21 at the half and 44-31 at the end of the third period.
Petersburg was held to 15 of 49 from the field and 0 of 13 from 3-point range. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com