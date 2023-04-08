In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, No. 17 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) uses a late surge to knock off No. 19 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 57-54 to capture the State Champions Invitational title.

Three-star junior Caleb Williams led the way with a game-high 24 points to go along with four steals, while Lehigh commit Cam Gillus chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win.

After a slow start that saw Wheeler fall behind 15-2 midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats quickly bounced back and finished the first period on a 11-3 spurt to cut the deficit to 18-13.

After Sidwell Friends scored the first five points of the second quarter to extend its advantage back to double-digits at 23-13, Wheeler again responded strong with a 15-4 run to end the first half with a one-point deficit at 28-27.

Wheeler continued its momentum into the third quarter, closing out the period on a 5-1 run sparked by a pair of baskets from junior Ricky Mckenzie to grab a 47-40 lead.

Sidwell Friends (29-4) flipped the script in the fourth quarter, opening the quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 53-49 lead with 3:10 remaining in the contest.

Sophomore Acaden Lewis kicked off the run with a mid-range jumper, followed by a layup from Gillus. ...

