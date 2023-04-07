Top seeds Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) will meet for the State Champions Invitational title Saturday at noon after each won semifinal matchups on Friday.

The first semifinal contest saw No. 17 Sidwell Friends take down Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 60-53 sparked by a 7-0 run late in the game.

Following a pair of free throws from senior Max Toombs that tied the contest at 50-50 with three minutes remaining, junior Caleb Williams threw down a one-handed slam to give Sidwell Friends a two-point advantage. Junior Jake Williams was fouled on a 3-point attempt from the right corner and knocked down all three free throws on the following offensive possession with just over two minutes remaining.

After a pair of defensive stops, a dunk from senior Chris Russell extended the lead to 57-50 with 46 seconds to go in the contest before free throws sealed the win in the final seconds.

Toombs had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Corner Canyon (26-3) while MaxPreps Utah Player of Year Brody Kozlowski contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Sidwell Friends (28-4) forced 20 turnovers in the game. ...

