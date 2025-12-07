No. 18 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) stunned top-ranked Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 57-52 on Saturday night, erasing a 19-point third-quarter deficit.

The Mustangs were fueled by strong second-half performances from Indiana signee Prince-Alexander Moody and top 20 senior Qayden Samuels.

Moody provided the fourth-quarter spark with a personal 10-0 run that spanned over four minutes to give Bishop McNamara a 55-48 lead with approximately two minutes remaining before cruising to the win.

Bishop McNamara fell behind 34-15 early in the third quarter, but responded with a 23-3 spurt powered by 11 points from Samuels.The Mustangs outscored Sierra Canyon 27-17 out of intermission, but a Jordan Askew half court buzzer-beater gave the Trailblazers a 44-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

Sierra Canyon jumped ahead 14-5 at the end of the first before extending their lead to 27-15 at the half. ...

