The second semifinal Tuesday at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., featured not just two of the nation's top teams squaring off in No. 3 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) and No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), but also two of the best players in Justin Edwards and Isaiah Collier.

Imhotep Charter (7-0) jumped on Wheeler (5-2) early with an 11-2 run to start the game, led by as many 13 points in the second quarter and held on late for a 61-52 win, punching its ticket to the championship game of the most prestigious and competitive high school basketball holiday tournament in the country.

In Tuesday's first semifinal, No. ...

