FORT MYERS, FLA. — No. 4 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) knocked off No. 15 Lake Highlands (Dallas) 64-58 Monday in a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal, led by 21 points from junior guard Ben Hammond.

Paul VI (7-0) advances to Tuesday's semifinals where the Panthers take on the No. 5 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) and No. 9 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) winner while Lake Highlands (10-2) looks to rebound against that game's loser.

Paul VI started strong with a 12-2 run behind a balanced effort that saw four different players enter the scoring column in the opening minutes before Lake Highlands chipped away to trail 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Lake Highlands opened the second period with four straight and ended with six consecutive points to trim Paul VI's halftime lead to 29-26. ...

