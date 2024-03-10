Plano East (Plano) capped a season for the ages Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, beating Stony Point 53-41 to secure the Class 6A state title in Texas and an unbeaten finish.

Ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps, the Panthers (39-0) became the first team to run the table in the state's largest classification since Duncanville did it in 2006-07.

As he has been much of the season for Plano East, D.J. Hall was the catalyst with 18 points and six rebounds. The 6-foot-5 junior forward tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals and should pile up postseason honors despite having just one reported offer from Texas State.Rachard Angton came off the bench to add 13 points for Plano East.

Stony Point (37-2) was led Saturday by Villanova pledge Josiah Moseley, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. ...

