Each offseason, elite high school basketball rosters are rebuilt, replenished or reconfigured through key transfers for the upcoming year.

The 2021-22 transfer season has gotten off to a hot start with basketball powerhouses Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) making the biggest splashes thus far.

While more movement is a certainty, here is our initial look at the top impact transfers across high school basketball.Dylan Andrews

To: AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

From: Windward (Los Angeles)

247Sports Ranking: No. 36 prospect in Class of 2022

UCLA pledge announced he'll join a loaded AZ Compass Prep roster for his senior season after missing much of his junior season with the Wildcats. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com