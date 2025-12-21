Principia (St. Louis, Mo.) knocked off No. 1 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 69-63 in the City of Palms Classic quarterfinals on Saturday marking their second consecutive win over a top five opponent.

Following a 74-62 victory over No. 4 Columbus on Thursday, the Panthers continue to make a statement at the top high school basketball tournament in the nation.

Top 100 Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman was the star of the game again for the Panthers, pumping in a game-high 34 points and eight rebounds while shooting 11 of 17 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and making all eight of his free throws.

Principia jumped out to a 20-15 lead after the first quarter before Wheeler bounced back to take a 34-33 lead at the break before stretching its advantage to 54-51 after three quarters.After an and-one conversion from top 25 Colben Landrew gave Wheeler a 57-51 advantage early in the fourth quarter, Principia responded with a 12-2 run to take a 65-59 lead.

A tip-in from Gassim Toure started the spurt while a pair of 3-pointers from Coleman followed the tip-in. ...

