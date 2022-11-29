The 2022-23 high school basketball season continues to ramp up, as unexpected results and heavyweight showdowns were the theme of the first two weeks of the year.

The defending national champion Duncanville has already defeated four ranked opponents in their first five contests, including signature early season victories over top 10 opponents Columbus (Miami) 62-59 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 59-57. The Panthers have clearly built the strongest resume to this point in the season and will have the opportunity to reclaim their spot atop the rankings against top-ranked Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Dec. 16 at the Hoopfest in Paradise.

Reigning MaxPreps National Junior of the Year Ronald Holland has been the catalyst for the Panthers again this year. ...

