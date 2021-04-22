Looking into the crystal ball toward the next high school basketball season, two teams clearly sit above the rest: Montverde Academy and IMG Academy. The two-time defending national champion Eagles and 2018-19 national champion Asceenders each return elite talent to their rosters that should separate them from the pack to start the year.

Since Kevin Boyle's arrival prior to the 2011-12 season, Montverde has a 93.9 win percentage and produced NBA players R.J. Barrett, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons as well as projected lottery picks Scottie Barnes of Florida State, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State and Moses Moody of Arkansas.

Montverde has won MaxPreps National Championships in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020, and the Eagles' dominance should continue past this season where they outscored opponents by an averaged of 25.8 points and finished 11-1 against MaxPreps Top 25 teams. ...

