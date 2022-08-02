Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.), the New Jersey Tournament of Champions winner and No. 3 team in our way-too-early high school basketball rankings for 2022-23, bolstered its roster with the addition of five-star prospect and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako.

Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, announced the news Thursday via Twitter. As a junior at Gill St. Bernard's, he led the Knights to the NJSIAA North Non-Public B title game while averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists to earn first team MaxPreps Junior All-America honors.

Mgbako is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2023 overall, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. ...

