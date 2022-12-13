On the 20-year anniversary of LeBron James' ESPN debut while playing high school basketball for St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio), his son Bronny James and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) outlasted Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) 62-51 in front a star-studded crowd that included LeBron, Carmelo Anthony, Scottie Pippen and Kim Kardashian among others Monday night.

Playing at home, Sierra Canyon jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, ignited by a Bronny James highlight slam on the break early in the contest — his only points of the first half.

Four-star junior Kiyan Anthony scored his only basket of the first half early in the second quarter, hitting an open 3-pointer from the right corner to make things 12-10 just 50 seconds into the second period. ...

