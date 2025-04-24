Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth (Calif.), regarded as one of the top senior high school basketball players in the country, was placed into an induced coma after a car crash Thursday morning left him hospitalized according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Arenas is the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and led Chatsworth to state championship game appearances each of the last two seasons.
Arenas committed to USC in January and participated in the McDonald's All American Game last month. He earned MaxPreps All-American honors this winter after putting up 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
UPDATE: