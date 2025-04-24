8f0835c5-7836-4b64-9c7e-53b0f4a01e2b-original.jpg

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth (Calif.), regarded as one of the top senior high school basketball players in the country, was placed into an induced coma after a car crash Thursday morning left him hospitalized according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Arenas is the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and led Chatsworth to state championship game appearances each of the last two seasons.