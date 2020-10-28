When it comes to getting the 2020-21 high school basketball season underway, plenty of unknowns remain. What we do know is that tip off isn't all that far away in around half the country with 23 states currently scheduled to begin in November.

Thirty-eight states remain on track to begin their seasons in 2020. Twelve other states and the District of Columbia plan to get the ball rolling in 2021.

The latest scheduled start date is March 12 for the state of California, while all other states will tip off the season between November and January. Four states have yet to announce an official start date.

Below is a quick look at where things stand in all 50 states.