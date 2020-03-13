High school basketball state tournaments, postseason showcases canceled amid coronavirus concerns

As the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer, adjustments to winter high school sports championship events are increasing daily.

Thursday, four of the nation's most high-profile basketball postseason events announced plans to cancel or postpone. The Jordan Brand Classic, McDonald's All-American Games, Nike Hoop Summit and GEICO Nationals all look unlikely to take place in 2020.

The Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit and McDonald's All-American Games elected to cancel while GEICO Nationals is considering postponing.

"As the situation with novel coronavirus continues to evolve, GEICO Nationals will be postponed indefinitely to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and spectators," GEICO Nationals executive director Rashid Ghazi said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced it had canceled its 40th annual state championships that were set to be played Friday and Saturday in Sacramento [Story].

The NCAA Tournament won't allow fans into arenas and the NBA has suspended its season after two players tested positive for the virus, so it makes sense that prep basketball nationwide should taking drastic measures as well. ...

