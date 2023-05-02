The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs had some amazing matchups before wrapping up Sunday with the Warriors beating the Kings in Game 7.

Second-round matchups between the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat have already begun, while the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers tip-off tonight.

We took a deep dive into high school basketball programs with the most alumni on the rosters of teams in the second round of the playoffs. While transfers cloud the picture, we connected players to the school where they finished their prep career.

Between the eight remaining teams, 10 players have California roots — more than any other state. ...

