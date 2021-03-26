DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) leads our list of high school basketball programs with the most championships, although the Stags don't exactly play for a title at the state level. DeMatha is one of 13 West Catholic Athletic Conference members, traditionally one of the toughest leagues in the country. Despite playing against some of the top teams on the East Coast, DeMatha has managed to claim 41 WCAC championships and that type of success can't be overlooked.



The Stags have dominated WCAC play, winning 41 of the 60 conference championships including a string of 22 of 25 titles between 1961 and 1985 under legendary coach Morgan Wootten. ...

