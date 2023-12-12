Four-star Houston signee Mercy Miller broke a school record Monday night with 68 points in a 104-44 victory for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) over Oakwood (North Hollywood, Calif.).

Miller connected on 28 of 38 field goal attempts in the contest. Junior guard Angelino Mark also broke a school record for the Knights with 20 assists in the win.

Regarded as the No. 90 overall prospect and the No. 19 shooting guard in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports, Miller signed with the University of Houston in November.The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest last season as a junior to help Notre Dame win the Division I state championship.

Notre Dame (7-0) sits just outside the top 100 of the national rankings. ...

