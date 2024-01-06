Top-ranked senior Duke signee Cooper Flagg finished two blocks shy of a triple-double Friday night in his return to his home state of Maine as National Top 10 No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) blew past MaxPreps Top 25 No. 2 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 93-51.

Flagg posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists in his homecoming, while his brother Ace Flagg received his first start of the season and posted six points and four rebounds in the victory.

The last time the top-ranked Class of 2024 prospect stepped onto the floor for a high school basketball game in the Pine Tree State was in the state title game of his freshman season. ...

