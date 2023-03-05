Top-ranked junior Tre Johnson surpassed 2,000 career points on Saturday, pumping in a game-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead No. 9 Lake Highlands (Dallas) to a 62-36 victory over Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) and send the Wildcats to their first Texas state semifinals appearance since 1968.

The 6-foot-5 guard scored all of his points in the first three quarters to give the Wildcats a 49-26 lead headed into the final period of play before cruising to the lopsided victory.

Lake Highlands (32-3) faces DeSoto on Friday in the UIL Class 6A semifinals — the Lone Star State's highest classification.

Johnson was named one of five MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalists earlier in the week with averages of 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the line headed into Saturday's quarterfinals.

The lethal scorer was also named a first team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America selection last season after leading the Wildcats to the third round of the state tournament with averages of 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The five-star prospect is the clubhouse leader for MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors and continues to prove why he's regarded as the No. ...

